 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Interpipe launches new pipe product for infrastructure and energy projects

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 12:16:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has mastered the production of super-heavy pipes weighing more than three tons and up to seven meters long to be used in mechanical engineering and construction projects. This new type of product will significantly expand the company’s capabilities in the European market.

According to the statement, the new product is one-third heavier than a standard pipe, which has a 50-60 mm wall, is up to five meters long and weighs about two tons.

The company has already delivered the new product to a customer for the manufacture of hydraulic cylinders used in structures for mine ceiling supports.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

07 May | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value down 12.4 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 3.8 percent in Jan-Feb

07 May | Steel News

US issues final results of AD/CVD reviews on rectangular pipe from China

06 May | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

06 May | Steel News

Nucor orders new cut-off machines from Fives Group

02 May | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 12.6 percent in February from January

01 May | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

30 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Spain’s Tubacex mulls building seamless pipe plant in Kazakhstan

30 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 34.6 percent in February from January

29 Apr | Steel News