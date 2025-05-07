Ukraine’s Interpipe launches new pipe product for infrastructure and energy projects

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has mastered the production of super-heavy pipes weighing more than three tons and up to seven meters long to be used in mechanical engineering and construction projects. This new type of product will significantly expand the company’s capabilities in the European market.

According to the statement, the new product is one-third heavier than a standard pipe, which has a 50-60 mm wall, is up to five meters long and weighs about two tons.

The company has already delivered the new product to a customer for the manufacture of hydraulic cylinders used in structures for mine ceiling supports.