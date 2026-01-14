 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Interpipe reports lower net profit and pipe output for Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 12:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for the January-September period of 2025.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $114.27 million compared to $203.03 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its total sales revenues dropped by 5.5 percent year on year to $758.80 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit for the first nine months of 2025 was $139.04 million, decreasing by 45.2 percent from $253.55 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the January-September period of 2025, the company produced 352,000 mt of billet, compared to 656,000 mt in the given period of 2024, while its pipe production amounted to 346,000 mt, dropping by 10.8 percent year on year. In addition, Interpipe’s railway product output for the same period came to 71,000 mt, falling by 17.4 percent from 86,000 mt recorded in the first nine months of the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Fin. Reports Interpipe 

Similar articles

Ukraine-based Interpipe posts higher net profit for 2024

02 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe sees higher net profit and sales revenues in 2023

06 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe aims to increase sales to foreign markets

03 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe sees lower revenues in 2022 amid reduced sales volume

31 May | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues up slightly in H1 despite war

12 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues up 30.9% in 2021

15 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s revenues fall in H1 despite strong performance of railway products

23 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid off-season pressure

14 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 1, 2026

14 Jan | Steel News

Interpipe completes OCTG pipes supply for geothermal energy project in Slovakia

09 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Industrial Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 88.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.5 - 3 mm
BORSAN PROFIL BORU DEMIR CELIK SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer