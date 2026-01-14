Ukraine’s Interpipe reports lower net profit and pipe output for Jan-Sept 2025

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for the January-September period of 2025.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $114.27 million compared to $203.03 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its total sales revenues dropped by 5.5 percent year on year to $758.80 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit for the first nine months of 2025 was $139.04 million, decreasing by 45.2 percent from $253.55 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the January-September period of 2025, the company produced 352,000 mt of billet, compared to 656,000 mt in the given period of 2024, while its pipe production amounted to 346,000 mt, dropping by 10.8 percent year on year. In addition, Interpipe’s railway product output for the same period came to 71,000 mt, falling by 17.4 percent from 86,000 mt recorded in the first nine months of the previous year.