Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues up 30.9% in 2021

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:38:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial results for 2021.

In the given year, the company’s net profit was $91.31 million, compared to $195.11 million in 2020, while its sales revenue rose by 30.9 percent year on year to $1.13 billion.

Interpipe’s operating profit in 2021 amounted to $146.67 million, down by 31.0 percent year on year.

In 2021, the company’s overall pipe production increased by 33 percent year on year to 615,000 mt, amid the global demand pick-up.