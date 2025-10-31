 |  Login 
Borusan Berg Pipe secures $686 million line pipe contracts from US

Friday, 31 October 2025 13:40:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has secured new line pipe orders totaling $686 million following extensive commercial negotiations in the US.

Deliveries scheduled for 2026-2027

The large-diameter line pipes that will be produced under these new contracts will be produced and delivered throughout 2026 and 2027.

According to Borusan Boru, the contracts are expected to contribute approximately $230 million to consolidated revenues in 2026 and $456 million in 2027.

The company noted that these financial contributions are subject to adjustment depending on project progress and normal fluctuations in market conditions.


