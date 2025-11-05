US Steel adds premium thread line to Alabama pipe plant to meet rising energy demand

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced a $75 million capital investment to construct a new premium thread line at its Fairfield Tubular Operations in Alabama.

The project, approved by the company’s board of directors, forms part of a broader capital deployment plan developed in collaboration with Nippon Steel.

Boosting production efficiency and energy sector supply

The new line will increase capacity for high-quality threaded tubular products used in oil and gas applications. It will feature advanced automation and process upgrades to improve throughput, lower costs, and enhance safety.

Designed for minimal environmental impact, the project includes dust collection systems, mist eliminators, and high-efficiency motors to ensure responsible environmental performance.

The company emphasized that this investment strengthens its role as a key domestic supplier of tubular products and supports the US’ broader industrial and energy independence objectives. Construction will begin after all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.