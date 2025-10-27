Tenaris to supply line pipes for Mexico’s Trion deepwater project

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a contract to supply casing, tubing, and line pipe for the Trion project, located in the Perdido Fold Belt, about 180 km off Mexico’s coast. The project is being developed by Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (60 percent) and Pemex (40 percent) and represents Mexico’s first deepwater oil development, with first oil expected in 2028 and a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

Scope of Tenaris’s supply and technology

Under its Rig Direct® service model, Tenaris will deliver 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade. For the subsea infrastructure, Tenaris will provide approximately 16,000 tons of line pipe for flowlines and risers, including TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Solid Polypropylene for flow assurance, and TenarisShawcor Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Three-Layer Polypropylene, and Liquid Epoxy coatings for corrosion protection. Line pipe and coatings will be supplied along with One Line® project solutions.