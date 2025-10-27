 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tenaris...

Tenaris to supply line pipes for Mexico’s Trion deepwater project

Monday, 27 October 2025 14:30:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a contract to supply casing, tubing, and line pipe for the Trion project, located in the Perdido Fold Belt, about 180 km off Mexico’s coast. The project is being developed by Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (60 percent) and Pemex (40 percent) and represents Mexico’s first deepwater oil development, with first oil expected in 2028 and a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

Scope of Tenaris’s supply and technology

Under its Rig Direct® service model, Tenaris will deliver 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade. For the subsea infrastructure, Tenaris will provide approximately 16,000 tons of line pipe for flowlines and risers, including TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Solid Polypropylene for flow assurance, and TenarisShawcor Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Three-Layer Polypropylene, and Liquid Epoxy coatings for corrosion protection. Line pipe and coatings will be supplied along with One Line® project solutions. 


Tags: Pipe Tubular Mexico North America Steelmaking Tenaris Group 

Similar articles

Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

27 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly indicate slight declines again

23 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

22 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

22 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine’s Interpipe posts unchanged pipe output for Q2 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 43, 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 1.4 percent in January-August 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry review on OCTG from China

16 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

15 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer