EU’s import quotas for some flat steel products exhausted within almost one month

As the first month of the EU quota period from January 1 to March 31 is approaching its end, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, Taiwan and China have already been exhausted, while over 60 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, Taiwan has used all of its 22,539 mt quota for organic coated sheets and all its 13,256 mt quota for tin mill products, while China has exhausted its 7,992 mt quota for other welded pipes. Turkey has used all of its 15,559 mt quota for organic coated sheets, while the country has exhausted its 116,832 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) allocated under “other countries”.

Regarding the other quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has used 86.08 percent, 74.38 percent and 95.26 percent of its 393,977 mt quota for HRC (1A), its 97,074 mt quota for wire rod and its 18,833 mt quota for gas pipes, respectively. In addition, the country has also exhausted 99.57 percent of its 43,033 mt quota for CRC allocated under “other countries”.

South Korea has exhausted 60.95 percent and 96.53 percent of its 164,743 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) and its 70,318 mt quota for organic coated sheets, respectively. China has used up 72.18 percent of its 30,628 mt quota for electrical sheets (3B), while India has used 92.29 percent of its 77,805 mt quota for organic coated sheets.

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries”, Vietnam used 97.61 percent of its 43,033 mt quota for CRC, Taiwan used up 85.5 percent of its 116,832 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), and Japan has exhausted 79.28 percent of its 7,347 mt quota for tin mill products. In addition, 97.86 percent of the 103,731 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) allocated for “other countries” has been used up.