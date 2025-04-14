 |  Login 
Turkey exhausts EU’s some flat and steel import quotas for Q2

Monday, 14 April 2025 14:46:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

As of April 11, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries especially for Turkey, Vietnam, India and South Korea have been exhausted for the EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, according to the latest data from the European Commission. Turkey has exhausted its quotas for rebar, wire rod, hollow sections and some flat steel products.

Looking at the quotas allocated for Turkey, the quotas of 98,054 mt for wire rod, 94,398 mt for rebar, 83,949 mt for hollow sections, 14,931 mt for large welded tubes (25B) and 15,716 mt for organic coated sheets have been exhausted. In addition, the whole 20,955 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) allocated for Turkey under “other countries” has been used. Meanwhile, the country used up 64.7 percent and 54.44 percent of its quotas of 43,468 mt for CRC and 118,012 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A) respectively allocated under “other countries”, while it used up 99.66 percent of the quota of 49,432 mt for gas pipes.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has exhausted its 20,955 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) and South Korea has used up its whole 16,105 mt quota for tin mill products. India has also exhausted its quotas of 78,591 mt for organic coated sheets and 31,733 mt for stainless bars and light sections.


Tags: Coated Tinplate Hollow section Rebar Hrc Pipe Wire Rod Crc Tubular Longs Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

