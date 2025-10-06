 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > WTO...

WTO recommends EU bring measures on Indonesian stainless CR flats into conformity

Monday, 06 October 2025 16:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has released an addendum to its report in the dispute panel concerning the EU’s antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia.

The WTO stated that the EU had acted inconsistently with some WTO rules in a dispute over its duties on the given products from Indonesia and recommended that the EU bring its measures into conformity with the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Antidumping Agreement.

Background

Indonesia requested dispute consultations in 2023, challenging the EU’s imposition of both countervailing and antidumping duties on stainless steel cold rolled flat products, arguing that the EU’s investigations and resulting measures violate WTO rules, including GATT 1994 and the Antidumping Agreement, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The EU’s definitive antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from Indonesia are at the range of 9.3-20.2 percent and its countervailing duties range at 0-21.4 percent.

The case is among a number of trade disputes between the EU and Indonesia, even as they finalized a free trade deal in September.

Implications

The addendum does not deliver final rulings on substantive issues. If the panel sides with Indonesia on key points, the EU may be required to adjust or withdraw parts of its duties.


Tags: Crc Stainless Stainless products  Flats European Union Quotas & Duties Opinion 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2025

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2025

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2025

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2025

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 32, 2025

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 31, 2025

31 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey to lift customs duties on various steel products from Qatar

31 Jul | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 2 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0.45 - 1.45 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer