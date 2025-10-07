Germany’s SPD calls on EU to adopt “Buy European” steel policy to counter cheap imports

Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) has unveiled a proposal calling on the EU to adopt a more protectionist approach to safeguard the EU’s steel industry against cheap imports and market distortions, according to a report by Reuters. Accordingly, the party urges the European Commission to enforce a “Buy European” strategy and a robust trade protection framework aimed at ensuring fair competition and preserving domestic value creation.

At the heart of the SPD plan is the creation of a tariff-quota system to limit excessive import volumes while maintaining market openness and control. The party argues this approach is vital to defend European steelmakers against subsidized competitors, particularly from China, whose exports continue to disrupt EU markets.

The proposal also calls for tighter controls on Russian steel imports, including mechanisms to prevent indirect entry into the EU market through Turkey and other intermediaries.

The proposal reflects growing concern over industrial decline and job losses in traditional steel-producing regions. The party warns that unchecked imports and high energy costs risk undermining Europe’s industrial base.

The SPD insists its plan does not represent protectionism but rather an effort to enforce fair competition and safeguard Europe’s strategic interests in steel - a key material for infrastructure, defense, and the green transition.