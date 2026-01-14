JFE Steel develops method cutting fire-resistant coating thickness on H-beams by 40%

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has announced that it has developed the JFE fire-resistant coating reduction method, a construction technique that reduces the thickness of fire-resistant coatings on H-shaped steel beams by up to around 40 percent compared with conventional approaches.

The method was developed in response to increasing pressure on the construction sector from labor shortages and rising material costs, which have driven demand for more efficient and rational building solutions.

Efficiency and space gains in construction

By lowering the required thickness of fire-resistant coatings, the new method allows finished column and beam dimensions to be reduced. This increases usable interior space while also cutting installation labor and overall construction costs. JFE stated that the approach has already been applied in a wide range of building projects.

1.5-hour fire-resistance certification secured

Following customer demand to extend the coating reduction concept beyond steel pipe columns, JFE has now obtained a new 1.5-hour fire-resistance certification specifically for H-shaped steel beams.

Under the newly obtained certification, coating thickness on H-shaped beams can be lowered from 45 mm to 25 mm when JFE’s beams are used.

Broader application across steel structures

By applying the fire-resistant coating reduction method to both H-shaped steel beams and steel pipe columns, JFE expects further improvements in labor efficiency and additional construction cost reductions across a broad range of building projects.