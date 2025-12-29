 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for Q1 2026

Monday, 29 December 2025 10:28:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the January-March period of next year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 156,000 mt of rebar, 194,000 mt of billet, 101,000 mt of beams, and 134,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the given period. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.


Tags: Billet Rebar Beams Semis Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Kardemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for Q4 2025

07 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June

25 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for Q1 2025

24 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Kar-Demir increases energy efficiency with FESCON technology

23 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for July-September

21 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June

22 Mar | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts net loss for January-September

08 Nov | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts net loss for H1

17 Aug | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports up 37 percent in Q1

15 Aug | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts 72.4 percent rise in sales revenues for Q1

12 May | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.7 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer