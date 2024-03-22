﻿
Turkey's Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June

Friday, 22 March 2024 11:23:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the April-June period of this year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 160,000 mt of rebar, 212,000 mt of billet, 117,000 mt of beams, and 108,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the given period. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has added that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing department of the company via fax, email or in person by 5.00 pm on Friday, March 29, with a list of details including their company title, stock certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.


Tags: Rebar Beams Billet Semis Longs Turkey Europe Kardemir 

