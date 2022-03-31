﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June period

Thursday, 31 March 2022 12:07:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the April-June period this year.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir will sell 125,000 mt of rebar, 196,000 mt of billet, 111,000 mt of beams, and 135,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the given period. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has added that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing department of the company via fax, email or in person by 5.30 pm on Thursday, March 31, with a list of details including their company title, stock certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.


Tags: beams billet rebar longs semis Turkey Europe steelmaking Kardemir 

Similar articles

27 Dec

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for January-March 2022
26 Mar

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes
03 Oct

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December quarter
23 Sep

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December quarter
24 Dec

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for January-March 2016
25 Jun

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for July-September
09 May

Kardemir more than doubles net profit in Q1
26 Mar

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June
17 Feb

Kardemir posts fall in net profit for 2013
26 Dec

Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for January-March 2014