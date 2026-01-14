 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in early January 2025

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 10:04:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early January (January 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 7/mt ($1/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,191.6/mt ($455/mt), compared to the price in late December (December 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, all the average prices of medium steel plate, seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.3 percent, while the average prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late December.


