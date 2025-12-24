 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.7 percent in mid-December 2025

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 10:02:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-December (December 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 22/mt ($3.1/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,169.8/mt ($449/mt), compared to the price in early December (December 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early December. 


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

