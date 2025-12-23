 |  Login 
US preliminary finds dumping on rebar from Algeria

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 10:54:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of investigation on rebar from Algeria. The period of the investigation is between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that rebar from Algeria is being, or is likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. According to the preliminary results, estimated weighted-average dumping margin was determined at 127.32 percent for Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algeria SPA and all other Algerian exporters.

The final result of the reviews is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


