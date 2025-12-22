 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rebar exports down 44.2 percent in August 2025

Monday, 22 December 2025 17:27:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,800 mt in August this year, down 44.2 percent month on month and down 74.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $4.2 million in August, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $15.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 3,563 mt, compared to 5,431 mt in July and 14,683 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Emsteel holds January rebar prices stable as market conditions remain supportive

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices inch up, some stocks replenishment awaited

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey show mixed regional trends

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Australia issues final AD margins on rebar from four countries including Turkey

22 Dec | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late December

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices flat week before the Christmas holiday

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 51, 2025

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

European longs market slows down ahead of holidays, but tension persists

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices stable, but mood in SE Asia improves slightly

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Dec 8-14, 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.7 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer