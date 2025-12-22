US rebar exports down 44.2 percent in August 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,800 mt in August this year, down 44.2 percent month on month and down 74.8 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $4.2 million in August, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $15.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 3,563 mt, compared to 5,431 mt in July and 14,683 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.