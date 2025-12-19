 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Dec 8-14, 2025

Friday, 19 December 2025 10:21:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 8-14 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.


