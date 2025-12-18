US rebar imports down 40.8 percent in August 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 36,016 mt in August this year, down 40.8 percent month on month and down 43.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $19.7 million in August this year, compared to $33.0 million in July and $41.4 million in August last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Bulgaria in August with 13,481 mt, compared to 15,544 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include South Korea with 8,136 mt, Vietnam with 7,736 mt, and Egypt with 4,107 mt.