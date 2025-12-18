 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rebar imports down 40.8 percent in August 2025

Thursday, 18 December 2025 06:05:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 36,016 mt in August this year, down 40.8 percent month on month and down 43.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $19.7 million in August this year, compared to $33.0 million in July and $41.4 million in August last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Bulgaria in August with 13,481 mt, compared to 15,544 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include South Korea with 8,136 mt, Vietnam with 7,736 mt, and Egypt with 4,107 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish mills cut both local and export longs prices amid sluggish demand

17 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices rise sharply amid possible CBAM impact

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local India rebar prices show divergent trends, gains in major hubs, but declines in regions

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in early December 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian rebar exports price increases for South America

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey mostly fall amid sluggish demand

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices soften amid weak demand despite output cuts, stimulus measures

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices flat again as December scrap settles higher

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

US import long steel pricing stable following December scrap negotiations

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 50, 2025

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.7 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer