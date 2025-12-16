NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in early December 2025

In early December (December 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 23.4/mt ($3.3/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,191.8/mt ($451.5/mt), compared to the price in late November (November 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 1.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average prices of medium steel plate and seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to late November.