 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in early December 2025

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 10:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early December (December 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 23.4/mt ($3.3/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,191.8/mt ($451.5/mt), compared to the price in late November (November 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 1.4 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average prices of medium steel plate and seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to late November.


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel output and sales for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Oct | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

US-Canada trade tariff dispute takes another turn as Ontario pulls back on 25% electricity surcharge

12 Mar | Steel News

AQS receives rebar sales certificate for Sweden, Norway and Demark

27 Oct | Steel News

Algerian Qatari Steel receives certifications for rebar sales to Lithuania

24 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat achieves highest construction steel sales this year in Sept

06 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales fall in Jan-Aug

12 Sep | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales rise in March

06 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
EZZ STEEL CO. S.A.E
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer