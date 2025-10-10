 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam’s...

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel output and sales for Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 10 October 2025 15:24:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and first nine months this year.

In the third quarter, the company produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel, up by 35 percent year on year, while its steel sales volume increased by 21 percent year on year reaching 2.5 million mt. In the given period, the company’s construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales amounted to over one million mt, while its HRC sales totaled 1.2 million mt.

In the first nine months this year, the company produced 7.9 million mt of crude steel, up by 23 percent year on year, while its steel sales volume increased by 22 percent year on year reaching 7.4 million mt. In particular, the company’s HRC sales totaled 3.43 million mt, up by 51 percent, while its construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales amounted to 3.5 million mt, up by six percent, both year on year. In the given period, Hoa Phat’s galvanized steel and pipe sales amounted to 320,000 mt and 627,000 mt, respectively.

From the beginning of June to September, blast furnaces No. 1 and No. 2 at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Integrated Iron and Steel Complex were put into operation, marking the completion of the project. Therefore, the output of the entire Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex is expected to increase rapidly in the near future. From 2026, Hoa Phat’s annual steel production capacity will reach 16 million mt, contributing to meeting the demand of both domestic and international markets.


Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Crude Steel Raw Mat Longs Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 

Similar articles

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.9 percent in Nov from Oct

20 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.3 percent in July

28 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.7 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.5 percent in September

27 Oct | Steel News

China’s steel product inventory declines further

24 Apr | Steel News

Spain’s crude steel output up 13.79 percent in 2010

11 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output rises for third straight month in February

23 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops in November after rising for two straight months

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan increases crude steel output by three percent in October over September

19 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer