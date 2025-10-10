Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel output and sales for Jan-Sept 2025

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and first nine months this year.

In the third quarter, the company produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel, up by 35 percent year on year, while its steel sales volume increased by 21 percent year on year reaching 2.5 million mt. In the given period, the company’s construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales amounted to over one million mt, while its HRC sales totaled 1.2 million mt.

In the first nine months this year, the company produced 7.9 million mt of crude steel, up by 23 percent year on year, while its steel sales volume increased by 22 percent year on year reaching 7.4 million mt. In particular, the company’s HRC sales totaled 3.43 million mt, up by 51 percent, while its construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales amounted to 3.5 million mt, up by six percent, both year on year. In the given period, Hoa Phat’s galvanized steel and pipe sales amounted to 320,000 mt and 627,000 mt, respectively.

From the beginning of June to September, blast furnaces No. 1 and No. 2 at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Integrated Iron and Steel Complex were put into operation, marking the completion of the project. Therefore, the output of the entire Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex is expected to increase rapidly in the near future. From 2026, Hoa Phat’s annual steel production capacity will reach 16 million mt, contributing to meeting the demand of both domestic and international markets.