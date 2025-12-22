Australia issues final AD margins on rebar from four countries including Turkey

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on rebar imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam for the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The commission has found that the given products exported from Indonesia, Malaysia (except for Southern Steel), Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam at dumped prices appear to have caused material injury to the Australian industry. In addition, the commission stated that Indonesia-based company Pt Ispat Panca Putera did not make sales of rebar to Australia in the given period.

The final dumping margins determined are at the table below.

Country Exporter Dumping margin (%) Indonesia Pt Ispat Panca Putera Did not export Pt Putra Baja Deli 1.3 Malaysia Ann Joo Steel Berhad 9.2 Southern Steel negative 0.1 Alliance Steel, Amsteel and Masteel 9.2 Others 26.2 Thailand Tata Steel 2.1 Others 6.7 Turkey Çolakoğlu 7.1 Kaptan Demir 9.1 Kroman Çelik 8.5 Others 36.4 Vietnam Vina Kyoei 9.6

The products currently fall under the codes 7214.20.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90, and 7228.60.10.