 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia issues final AD margins on rebar from four countries including Turkey

Monday, 22 December 2025 14:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on rebar imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam for the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The commission has found that the given products exported from Indonesia, Malaysia (except for Southern Steel), Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam at dumped prices appear to have caused material injury to the Australian industry. In addition, the commission stated that Indonesia-based company Pt Ispat Panca Putera did not make sales of rebar to Australia in the given period.

The final dumping margins determined are at the table below.

Country

Exporter

Dumping margin (%)

Indonesia

Pt Ispat Panca Putera

Did not export

Pt Putra Baja Deli

1.3

 

 

Malaysia

Ann Joo Steel Berhad

9.2

Southern Steel

negative 0.1

Alliance Steel, Amsteel and Masteel

9.2

Others

26.2

Thailand

Tata Steel

2.1

Others

6.7

 

 

Turkey

Çolakoğlu

7.1

Kaptan Demir

9.1

Kroman Çelik

8.5

Others

36.4

Vietnam

Vina Kyoei

9.6

The products currently fall under the codes 7214.20.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90, and 7228.60.10.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US rebar exports down 44.2 percent in August 2025

22 Dec | Steel News

Emsteel holds January rebar prices stable as market conditions remain supportive

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices inch up, some stocks replenishment awaited

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey show mixed regional trends

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late December

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices flat week before the Christmas holiday

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 51, 2025

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

European longs market slows down ahead of holidays, but tension persists

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices stable, but mood in SE Asia improves slightly

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Dec 8-14, 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.7 inc
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer