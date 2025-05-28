 |  Login 
Australia initiates AD review investigation on rebar from Baowu Group Echeng

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 12:29:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the initiation of a review of the antidumping (AD) measures on imports of rebar with a diameter of 50 millimeters or less from the Chinese exporter Baowu Group Echeng. The review will examine whether the variable factors relevant to the imposition of the AD measures should be varied.

The investigation was launched at the exporter’s request and covers the period between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The commission is expected to complete its recommendation report by September 15, 2025, at the latest, and to submit the final ruling report to Australia’s Minister for Industry and Science of Australia by October 28, 2025, at the latest.

Currently, Baowu Group Echeng is subject to the country-wide duty rate of 19.0 percent as outlined in the review on December 24, 2020.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00, 7214.20.00, 7227.90.10, 7227.90.90, 7228.30.90, 7228.30.10, and 7228.60.10.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

