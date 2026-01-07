UK TRA recommends rebar imports from Vietnam be excluded from exception

Following a review of the tariff-rate quota applied to imports of rebar (Category 13) under the codes 72142000 and 72149910 from Vietnam, the UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has recommended that imports of the given product from Vietnam, previously excluded under the developing country exception, should now be included in the residual quota for Category 13 products.

The review, for the period from October 1, 2024, to September, 30 2025, was initiated in November 2025 following the application made by Seven Steel UK, arguing that Vietnam’s imports of rebar to the UK may now exceed the permissible three percent threshold, that allows an exception for developing countries under the quota rules, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The resulting tariff-rate quota allocations for category 13 are shown in the table below.

Country Q3 (mt) (January 1-March 31, 2026) Q4 (mt) (April 1-June 30, 2026) EU 72,902 73,712 Turkey 34,538 34,921 Residual 23,514 23,776 Residual 20% cap for any individual exporting country 4,703 4,755

Duration of updated measure

The updated tariff-rate quota safeguard applies for six months from January 1 to June 30, 2026, as a continuation of the yearly quota system that runs from July to June. The safeguard duty of 25 percent will be applied to the products imported outside the quota.