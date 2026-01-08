Vietnam’s Hoa Phat achieves record construction steel sales in Dec 2025

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its sales results for December and the full year of 2025.

In December last year, the company sold 585,000 mt of construction steel and high-quality steel, up by 52 percent year on year. Of this, construction steel sales totaled 525,000 mt, while high-quality steel contributed approximately 60,000 mt.

All branches and regions of Hoa Phat Steel achieved strong growth compared to the same period in the previous year. In the South alone, its sales volume reached over 100,000 mt, doubling that of December 2024. This is the highest level ever achieved by Hoa Phat construction steel in this market. The high sales volume of construction steel in December stemmed from several factors: public investment projects such as highways and airports accelerated their construction progress, and the demand in the civil market was favorable. In addition, the strategy of strengthening the distribution system and expanding sales in the southern region in recent times also contributed to the growth in sales volume.

In 2025, Hoa Phat’s sales of construction steel and high-quality steel totaled 4.85 million mt, exceeding the plan set for the year and increasing by eight percent compared to 2024. Of this, the Southern market contributed nearly 900,000 mt, an increase of 24 percent compared to recorded in 2024. Hoa Phat solidified its position with the leading market share in Vietnam, with over 36 percent.