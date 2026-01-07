NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.5 percent in late December 2025

In late December (December 21-31) last year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 14.8/mt ($2.1/mt) or 0.5 percent to RMB 3,184.6/mt ($454/mt), compared to the price in mid-December (December 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, the average prices of medium steel plate and angles declined by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-December.