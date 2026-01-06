Turkish rebar exports up 22.2 percent in January-November 2025

In November last year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 6.5 percent month on month and by 20.9 percent year on year to 370,951 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $202.19 million, up by 7.9 percent month on month and up by 13.0 percent year on year.
In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 22.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.6 percent to $2.06 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey exported 614,239 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 7.7 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 287,323 mt, up 40.7 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 212,549 mt, up 8.1 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-November period of the given year are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-November 2025
|January-November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|November 2025
|November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|614,239
|570,567
|7.7
|81,894
|61,673
|32.8
|Romania
|287,323
|204,232
|40.7
|14,804
|7,317
|102.3
|Albania
|212,549
|196,594
|8.1
|24,172
|17,396
|38.9
|Syria
|195,180
|123,496
|58.0
|20,148
|16,115
|25
|Palestine
|182,801
|147,561
|23.9
|21,977
|5,598
|292.6
|Kosovo
|177,606
|104,715
|69.9
|12,761
|26,225
|-51.3
|Northern Cyprus
|157,805
|142,599
|10.7
|17,359
|13,854
|25.3
|Georgia
|141,252
|1,421
|>1000.0
|20,264
|-
|-
|UK
|138,927
|84,714
|64.0
|-
|18,450
|-
|US
|136,246
|73,595
|85.1
|27,173
|0
|>1000.0
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-November 2025