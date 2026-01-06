Turkish rebar exports up 22.2 percent in January-November 2025

In November last year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 6.5 percent month on month and by 20.9 percent year on year to 370,951 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $202.19 million, up by 7.9 percent month on month and up by 13.0 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 3.75 million mt, up 22.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.6 percent to $2.06 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey exported 614,239 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 7.7 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 287,323 mt, up 40.7 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 212,549 mt, up 8.1 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-November period of the given year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 614,239 570,567 7.7 81,894 61,673 32.8 Romania 287,323 204,232 40.7 14,804 7,317 102.3 Albania 212,549 196,594 8.1 24,172 17,396 38.9 Syria 195,180 123,496 58.0 20,148 16,115 25 Palestine 182,801 147,561 23.9 21,977 5,598 292.6 Kosovo 177,606 104,715 69.9 12,761 26,225 -51.3 Northern Cyprus 157,805 142,599 10.7 17,359 13,854 25.3 Georgia 141,252 1,421 >1000.0 20,264 - - UK 138,927 84,714 64.0 - 18,450 - US 136,246 73,595 85.1 27,173 0 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-November 2025