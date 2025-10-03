 |  Login 
Turkish rebar exports up 21 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 03 October 2025 12:09:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 3.9 percent year on year and decreased by 10.2 percent month on month to 314,116 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $170.18 million, down by 4.1 percent year on year and by 10.8 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.67 million mt, up 21 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 13.7 percent to $1.47 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first eight months this year, Turkey exported 440,855 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 7.3 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 235,104 mt, up 26.3 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 163,112 mt, up 21.6 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-August period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 440,855 410,763 7.3 6,611 25,667 -74.2
Romania 235,104 186,159 26.3 10,686 34,353 -68.9
Albania 163,112 134,174 21.6 23,058 30,948 -25.5
Syria 127,988 72,021 77.7 23,332 9,008 159.0
UK 119,277 54,780 117.7 13,006 12,165 6.9
Georgia 115,959 770 - 12,216 350 >1000.0
Northern Cyprus 115,606 102,518 12.8 14,574 19,869 -26.6
Lithuania 73,042 13,944 423.8 22,477 - -
UAE 69,992 - - 15,815 - -
Jordan 65,277 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-August 2025

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-August 2025

