Turkish rebar exports up 22.5 percent in January-October 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 11:41:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 3.7 percent month on month and increased by 61.1 percent year on year to 351,115 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $188.35 million, down by 3.6 percent month on month and up by 49.8 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.38 million mt, up 22.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.8 percent to $1.86 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first ten months this year, Turkey exported 534,095 mt of rebar to Yemen, up five percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 272,520 mt, up 38.4 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 188,377 mt, up 5.1 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-October period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen  534,095  508,894 5.0  44,575  53,157 -16.1
Romania  272,520  196,914 38.4  3,013  - >1000.0
Albania  188,377  179,198 5.1  7,157  16,128 -55.6
Syria  175,032  107,381 63.0  20,669  17,932 15.3
Kosovo  164,845  78,490 110.0  11,757  15,496 -24.1
Palestine  160,939  141,962 13.4  15,713  24,661 -36.3
Northern Cyprus  140,425  128,746 9.1  14,033  15,415 -9.0
UK  138,978  66,263 109.7  4,897  4,972 -1.5
Georgia  120,988  1,421 >1000.0  4,018  -   -
US  109,890  73,595 49.3  44,235  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-October 2025


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

