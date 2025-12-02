Turkish rebar exports up 22.5 percent in January-October 2025

In October this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 3.7 percent month on month and increased by 61.1 percent year on year to 351,115 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $188.35 million, down by 3.6 percent month on month and up by 49.8 percent year on year.
In the January-October period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.38 million mt, up 22.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.8 percent to $1.86 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first ten months this year, Turkey exported 534,095 mt of rebar to Yemen, up five percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 272,520 mt, up 38.4 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 188,377 mt, up 5.1 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-October period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-October 2025
|January-October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|534,095
|508,894
|5.0
|44,575
|53,157
|-16.1
|Romania
|272,520
|196,914
|38.4
|3,013
|-
|>1000.0
|Albania
|188,377
|179,198
|5.1
|7,157
|16,128
|-55.6
|Syria
|175,032
|107,381
|63.0
|20,669
|17,932
|15.3
|Kosovo
|164,845
|78,490
|110.0
|11,757
|15,496
|-24.1
|Palestine
|160,939
|141,962
|13.4
|15,713
|24,661
|-36.3
|Northern Cyprus
|140,425
|128,746
|9.1
|14,033
|15,415
|-9.0
|UK
|138,978
|66,263
|109.7
|4,897
|4,972
|-1.5
|Georgia
|120,988
|1,421
|>1000.0
|4,018
|-
|-
|US
|109,890
|73,595
|49.3
|44,235
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-October 2025