Turkish rebar exports up 34.5 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 33.3 percent year on year and decreased by 15.0 percent month on month to 298,740 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $166.48 million, up 24.1 percent year on year and down by 15.2 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 1.06 million mt, up 34.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 26.4 percent to $591.97 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - January-March 2025

In the first three months this year, Turkey exported 268,181 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 98.2 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 106,523 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 76,431 mt.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-March period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 268,181 135,279 98.2 43,476 39,361 10.5 Romania 106,523 85,280 24.9 34,021 35,416 4.1 Albania 76,431 59,310 28.9 26,372 23,685 11.3 Jordan 57,728 - - 11,625 - - Syria 50,166 18,564 170.2 14,577 5,114 185.0 Northern Cyprus 44,768 35,015 27.9 10,778 12,367 -12.8 Belgium 34,433 3,397 913.6 2 - - UK 27,649 19,614 41.0 11,341 105 >1000.0 Lithuania 24,499 - - - - - UAE 23,620 - - 52,594 - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-March 2025