Canada maintains AD/CVD orders on rebar imports from three countries

Monday, 29 December 2025 10:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has completed the expiry review on the antidumping (AD) duty on rebar from China, South Korea and Turkey, and the expiry review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on the given product from China and has determined that the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of such goods.

The current antidumping duties on rebar from the countries in question are at 26.6 percent for China, 25.1 percent for South Korea and 6.5 percent for Turkey, while subsidy rate is at 6.1 percent for China.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will now conduct an inquiry to determine whether the expiry of its order is likely to result in injury to the Canadian industry and has announced that it will issue its decision no later than June 17, 2026.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.


Tags: Rebar Longs Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

