MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.1 percent in Dec 15-21, 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 15-21 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip all increased by 0.1 percent week on week, while the average prices of common medium steel plate, welded steel pipe and steel channel all decreased by 0.1 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.