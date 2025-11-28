Turkey’s Çolakoğlu targets over three million mt of exports in 2025

According to a report by Turkish newspaper Ekonomim, Turkey-based steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji aims to exceed three million mt of exports in 2025, while committing to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The company’s two plants in Dilovası, Kocaeli, have an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of hot rolled coil and one million mt of rebar. Gökhan Erdem, sales and marketing director at Çolakoğlu, said, “Thanks to the advanced technologies at our two plants in Dilovası, we produce a wide range of steel products, from ultra-low-carbon steels to high-strength grades, and from special oil pipe steels to complex-phase steels. Our flat steel products make significant contributions to sectors such as automotive, wheel manufacturing, machinery, oil and drilling, construction and agricultural equipment, while our rebar ensures reliable supply for the construction industry.”

Exports to more than 150 countries

Mr. Erdem noted that Çolakoğlu has exported to over 150 countries to date. He added that during 2024-2025 the company has strengthened its global presence through intensive export activities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.

Sustainable production and environmental commitment

Guided by its vision of “bringing life to the steel of the future”, the company has pledged to reduce its emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. Erdem described this commitment as “not just an environmental responsibility, but also a strategic vision that enhances the company’s competitiveness”. Emphasizing that decarbonization represents a key transformation for the steel industry, he highlighted the advantages of Turkey’s electric arc furnace-based production model. He added that Çolakoğlu is reinforcing this advantage through renewable energy use and technologies that further reduce carbon emissions.