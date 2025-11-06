Turkish rebar exports up 19.4 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 10.7 percent year on year and by 20.2 percent month on month to 371,978 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $199.23 million, up by three percent year on year and by 19.0 percent month on month.
In the January-September period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.04 million mt, up 19.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.1 percent to $1.67 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first nine months this year, Turkey exported 496,879 mt of rebar to Yemen, up nine percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 269,506 mt, up 36.9 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 181,335 mt, up 11.2 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-September 2025
|January-September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|496,879
|455,737
|9.0
|56,025
|44,974
|24.6
|Romania
|269,506
|196,914
|36.9
|34,402
|10,755
|219.9
|Albania
|181,335
|163,069
|11.2
|18,223
|28,895
|-36.9
|Syria
|154,364
|89,449
|72.6
|26,376
|17,428
|51.3
|UK
|134,080
|61,290
|118.8
|14,802
|6,511
|127.3
|Northern Cyprus
|126,373
|113,330
|11.5
|10,722
|10,812
|-0.8
|Georgia
|116,971
|1,420
|>1000.0
|1,011
|650
|55.5
|Lithuania
|73,042
|24,327
|200.3
|-
|10,383
|-
|UAE
|69,992
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|US
|65,655
|73,595
|-10.8
|48,773
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-September 2025