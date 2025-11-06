 |  Login 
Turkish rebar exports up 19.4 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 06 November 2025 13:32:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 10.7 percent year on year and by 20.2 percent month on month to 371,978 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $199.23 million, up by three percent year on year and by 19.0 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.04 million mt, up 19.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.1 percent to $1.67 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first nine months this year, Turkey exported 496,879 mt of rebar to Yemen, up nine percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 269,506 mt, up 36.9 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 181,335 mt, up 11.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen  496,879  455,737 9.0  56,025  44,974 24.6
Romania  269,506  196,914 36.9  34,402  10,755 219.9
Albania  181,335  163,069 11.2  18,223  28,895 -36.9
Syria  154,364  89,449 72.6  26,376  17,428 51.3
UK  134,080  61,290 118.8  14,802  6,511 127.3
Northern Cyprus  126,373  113,330 11.5  10,722  10,812 -0.8
Georgia  116,971  1,420 >1000.0  1,011  650 55.5
Lithuania  73,042  24,327 200.3  -  10,383 -
UAE  69,992  - -  -  - -
US  65,655  73,595 -10.8  48,773  - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-September 2025


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

