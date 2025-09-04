Turkish rebar exports up 23.8 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by six percent year on year and by 20.4 percent month on month to 352,728 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $191.68 million, down by 0.3 percent year on year and up by 21.2 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 2.36 million mt, up 23.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 16.6 percent to $1.31 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first seven months this year, Turkey exported 436,522 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 13.4 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 224,419 mt, up 47.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Albania with 140,139 mt, up 35.8 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 436,522 385,095 13.4 68,719 106,650 -35.6 Romania 224,419 151,806 47.8 - 24,718 - Albania 140,139 103,226 35.8 15,070 8,028 87.7 UK 106,271 42,615 149.4 32,263 7,534 328.2 Syria 104,654 63,013 66.1 15,324 12,215 25.5 Georgia 103,742 420 - 27,671 - - Northern Cyprus 101,021 82,648 22.2 15,709 10,208 53.9 Jordan 65,277 - - - - - UAE 54,177 - - 4,830 - - Chile 51,881 17,502 196.4 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-July 2025