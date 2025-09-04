Turkish rebar exports up 23.8 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by six percent year on year and by 20.4 percent month on month to 352,728 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $191.68 million, down by 0.3 percent year on year and up by 21.2 percent month on month.
In the January-July period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.36 million mt, up 23.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 16.6 percent to $1.31 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first seven months this year, Turkey exported 436,522 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 13.4 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 224,419 mt, up 47.8 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Albania with 140,139 mt, up 35.8 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-July period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2025
|January-July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|436,522
|385,095
|13.4
|68,719
|106,650
|-35.6
|Romania
|224,419
|151,806
|47.8
|-
|24,718
|-
|Albania
|140,139
|103,226
|35.8
|15,070
|8,028
|87.7
|UK
|106,271
|42,615
|149.4
|32,263
|7,534
|328.2
|Syria
|104,654
|63,013
|66.1
|15,324
|12,215
|25.5
|Georgia
|103,742
|420
|-
|27,671
|-
|-
|Northern Cyprus
|101,021
|82,648
|22.2
|15,709
|10,208
|53.9
|Jordan
|65,277
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|UAE
|54,177
|-
|-
|4,830
|-
|-
|Chile
|51,881
|17,502
|196.4
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-July 2025