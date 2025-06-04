Turkish rebar exports up 27.2 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by six percent year on year and decreased by 2.7 percent month on month to 290,999 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $164.69 million, up 1.9 percent year on year and down by 1.2 percent month on month.

In the January-April period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.2 percent to $756.89 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first four months this year, Turkey exported 303,964 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 78.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 107,464 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 86,139 mt.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 303,964 170,692 78.1 34,941 35,412 -1.3 Romania 107,464 99,929 7.5 940 14,649 -93.6 Albania 86,139 71,880 19.8 9,658 12,571 -23.2 Jordan 65,273 - - 7,546 - - Syria 63,149 25,457 148.1 12,983 6,893 88.4 Northern Cyprus 56,546 45,610 24.0 11,776 1,059 >1000.0 Chile 47,004 5,044 831.9 38,708 - - UK 35,587 26,167 36.0 8,127 6,553 24.0 Belgium 34,433 13,462 155.8 - 10,066 - UAE 33,357 - - 9,736 - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-April 2025