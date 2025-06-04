 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish rebar exports up...

Turkish rebar exports up 27.2 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 16:25:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by six percent year on year and decreased by 2.7 percent month on month to 290,999 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $164.69 million, up 1.9 percent year on year and down by 1.2 percent month on month.

In the January-April period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.2 percent to $756.89 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first four months this year, Turkey exported 303,964 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 78.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 107,464 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 86,139 mt.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 303,964 170,692 78.1 34,941 35,412 -1.3
Romania 107,464 99,929 7.5 940 14,649 -93.6
Albania 86,139 71,880 19.8 9,658 12,571 -23.2
Jordan 65,273 - - 7,546 - -
Syria 63,149 25,457 148.1 12,983 6,893 88.4
Northern Cyprus 56,546 45,610 24.0 11,776 1,059 >1000.0
Chile 47,004 5,044 831.9 38,708 - -
UK 35,587 26,167 36.0 8,127 6,553 24.0
Belgium 34,433 13,462 155.8 - 10,066 -
UAE 33,357 - - 9,736 - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-April 2025

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-April 2025

Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US longs buyers and suppliers step back to evaluate market conditions as new 50% Section 232 tariff in force

05 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 4, 2025 

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

04 Jun | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.56% in May

04 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4 percent in late May

04 Jun | Steel News

Local Indian rebar market still under pressure from lower demand, mills’ hike attempts fail

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 3, 2025 

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

US-based Hybar LLC produces first rebar at new mini-mill

03 Jun | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local rebar price by $7/mt for early June

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir posts record shipments for May

02 Jun | Steel News