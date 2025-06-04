Turkish rebar exports up 27.2 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by six percent year on year and decreased by 2.7 percent month on month to 290,999 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $164.69 million, up 1.9 percent year on year and down by 1.2 percent month on month.
In the January-April period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, up 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.2 percent to $756.89 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first four months this year, Turkey exported 303,964 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 78.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 107,464 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 86,139 mt.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-April period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-April 2025
|January-April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|303,964
|170,692
|78.1
|34,941
|35,412
|-1.3
|Romania
|107,464
|99,929
|7.5
|940
|14,649
|-93.6
|Albania
|86,139
|71,880
|19.8
|9,658
|12,571
|-23.2
|Jordan
|65,273
|-
|-
|7,546
|-
|-
|Syria
|63,149
|25,457
|148.1
|12,983
|6,893
|88.4
|Northern Cyprus
|56,546
|45,610
|24.0
|11,776
|1,059
|>1000.0
|Chile
|47,004
|5,044
|831.9
|38,708
|-
|-
|UK
|35,587
|26,167
|36.0
|8,127
|6,553
|24.0
|Belgium
|34,433
|13,462
|155.8
|-
|10,066
|-
|UAE
|33,357
|-
|-
|9,736
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-April 2025