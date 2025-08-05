Turkish rebar exports up 28.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 40.7 percent year on year and decreased by 19.1 percent month on month to 295,351 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $159.24 million, up 29.2 percent year on year and decreasing by 21.2 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 2.02 million mt, up 28.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 20.4 percent to $1.1 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first six months this year, Turkey exported 369,563 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 32.7 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 224,465 mt, up 76.6 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 125,214 mt, up 31.5 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 369,563 278,444 32.72 35,000 19,008 84.13 Romania 224,465 127,088 76.62 64,068 5,602 1043.66 Albania 125,214 95,198 31.53 25,285 7,372 242.99 Syria 89,330 50,797 75.86 14,816 10,642 39.22 Northern Cyprus 85,374 - - 14,376 - - Georgia 76,147 419,999 -81.87 15,751 - - UK 74,010 - - 7,901 - - Jordan 65,273 - - - - - Chile 51,926 175,024 -70.33 4,920 5,920 -16.89 Lithuania 50,565 13,944 262.63 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-June 2025