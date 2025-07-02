Turkish rebar exports up 25.9 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 22.1 percent year on year and by 25.6 percent month on month to 363,590 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $203.34 million, up 16.4 percent year on year and by 23.9 percent month on month.
In the January-May period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.72 million mt, up 25.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 19.2 percent to $959.35 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months
In the first five months this year, Turkey exported 334,563 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 29 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 159,685 mt, up 31.4 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 99,928 mt, up 13.8 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-May period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-May 2025
|January-May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Yemen
|334,563
|259,436
|29.0
|32,367
|88,744
|-63.5
|Romania
|159,685
|121,485
|31.4
|52,293
|21,556
|142.6
|Albania
|99,928
|87,825
|13.8
|13,790
|15,945
|-13.5
|Syria
|74,514
|40,156
|85.6
|11,365
|14,698
|-22.7
|Northern Cyprus
|70,997
|59,673
|19.0
|14,442
|14,063
|2.7
|UK
|66,108
|32,066
|106.2
|30,520
|5,899
|417.4
|Jordan
|65,273
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia
|60,395
|-
|-
|27,063
|-
|-
|Lithuania
|50,553
|13,944
|262.5
|26,055
|4,440
|486.8
|Chile
|47,005
|11,582
|305.8
|-
|6,538
|-
Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-May 2025