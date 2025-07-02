Turkish rebar exports up 25.9 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 22.1 percent year on year and by 25.6 percent month on month to 363,590 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $203.34 million, up 16.4 percent year on year and by 23.9 percent month on month.

In the January-May period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 1.72 million mt, up 25.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 19.2 percent to $959.35 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the first five months this year, Turkey exported 334,563 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 29 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 159,685 mt, up 31.4 percent in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 99,928 mt, up 13.8 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-May period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 334,563 259,436 29.0 32,367 88,744 -63.5 Romania 159,685 121,485 31.4 52,293 21,556 142.6 Albania 99,928 87,825 13.8 13,790 15,945 -13.5 Syria 74,514 40,156 85.6 11,365 14,698 -22.7 Northern Cyprus 70,997 59,673 19.0 14,442 14,063 2.7 UK 66,108 32,066 106.2 30,520 5,899 417.4 Jordan 65,273 - - - - - Georgia 60,395 - - 27,063 - - Lithuania 50,553 13,944 262.5 26,055 4,440 486.8 Chile 47,005 11,582 305.8 - 6,538 -

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-May 2025