Danieli to supply Hoa Phat with new rolling mill and four-strand caster

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group has selected the company to supply a new long product rolling mill and a four-strand continuous casting machine for installation in Tay Ninh province. The commissioning of the new facility is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Danieli stated that the new installation has been engineered for a total production capacity of 700,000 mt per year. The rolling mill will be capable of producing rebar in sizes from 10 mm to 32 mm, as well as wire rod ranging between 5.5 mm and 8 mm.

The plantmaker highlighted that this project marks the ninth Danieli long product rolling mill supplied to Hoa Phat, while also representing the 24th Danieli rolling mill operating in Vietnam, further expanding the group’s footprint in the country.

The plant will be based entirely on a direct-charging production route, with billets transferred directly from the continuous casting machine to the rolling mill, according to Danieli. Billet temperatures will be equalized through induction heating, removing the need for a conventional reheating furnace.

This layout is expected to reduce operating costs while maintaining stable and controlled rolling conditions. The four-strand continuous casting machine will deliver billets specifically designed to meet the rolling mill’s requirements, supporting consistent product quality and high operational efficiency.