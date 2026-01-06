 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Danieli...

Danieli to supply Hoa Phat with new rolling mill and four-strand caster

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 12:06:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group has selected the company to supply a new long product rolling mill and a four-strand continuous casting machine for installation in Tay Ninh province. The commissioning of the new facility is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Danieli stated that the new installation has been engineered for a total production capacity of 700,000 mt per year. The rolling mill will be capable of producing rebar in sizes from 10 mm to 32 mm, as well as wire rod ranging between 5.5 mm and 8 mm.

The plantmaker highlighted that this project marks the ninth Danieli long product rolling mill supplied to Hoa Phat, while also representing the 24th Danieli rolling mill operating in Vietnam, further expanding the group’s footprint in the country.

The plant will be based entirely on a direct-charging production route, with billets transferred directly from the continuous casting machine to the rolling mill, according to Danieli. Billet temperatures will be equalized through induction heating, removing the need for a conventional reheating furnace.

This layout is expected to reduce operating costs while maintaining stable and controlled rolling conditions. The four-strand continuous casting machine will deliver billets specifically designed to meet the rolling mill’s requirements, supporting consistent product quality and high operational efficiency.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices relatively stable, with negative bias as demand still poor

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fluctuate within limited range, outlook for January cautious

29 Dec | Longs and Billet

EU’s import quotas for Q4 are getting exhausted as year-end approaches

26 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s local rebar continues sliding, dragging along export prices

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

Romanian long steel prices remain stable as market enters Christmas holiday lull

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local and export longs prices stabilize in Egypt, activity low in both segments

24 Dec | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar prices steady as wire rod increases amid recent Nucor news

23 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices inch up, some stocks replenishment awaited

22 Dec | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices flat week before the Christmas holiday

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  0.7 - 10 mm
ZHITI SA
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5 - 56 mm
MM DEMİR ÇELİK
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
Jose Global Consulting Ltd
View Offer