Australia to continue AD duties on rebar from four countries

Friday, 24 February 2023 12:01:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has announced that it has completed an inquiry, which commenced on March 28, 2022, into whether the continuation of the antidumping measures on rebar imports from Greece, Spain, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand is justified.

Accordingly, the commission decided that the antidumping duties on rebar from the given countries except Thailand, which will expire on March 7 this year, will continue.

The antidumping duties are at 42.1 percent for Greece, 0-9.3 percent for Indonesia, 6.3 percent for Spain, 4.4 percent for Taiwan.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7213.10.00.42, 7214.20.00.47, 7227.90.10.69, 7227.90.90.01, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.04, 7227.90.90.42, 7228.30.10.70, 7228.30.90.40 and 7228.60.10.72.