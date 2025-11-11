UK to review Vietnamese rebar imports

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has responded to industry concerns by initiating a review of the tariff-rate quota applied to imports of rebar (Category 13) from Vietnam under the UK’s steel safeguard measure. The review will explore whether the current quota arrangements remain appropriate given evolving import patterns.

The application from Seven Steel UK argued that Vietnam’s imports of rebar to the UK may now exceed the permissible three percent threshold, that allows an exception for developing countries under the quota rules. The period of investigation for this review is October 1, 2024, to September, 30 2025.

Key implications for UK steel sector

This review underscores the concern within the UK steel industry that import patterns - particularly of rebar - may have shifted substantially, affecting the effectiveness of the safeguard measure. If a country like Vietnam has exceeded the exception threshold, the TRA may recommend that it be brought into the quota restrictions, tightening the import channel.

In the January-November period this year, the UK imported 21,184 mt of rebar from Vietnam.