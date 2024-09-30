 |  Login 
Australia launches AD duty investigation on rebar from five countries

Monday, 30 September 2024 14:48:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of certain rebar from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local producer InfraBuild NSW Pty. Ltd and covers the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. In respect to Indonesia, the investigation only applies to PT Ispat Panca Putera and PT Putra Baja Deli.

The products, in various diameters up to and including 50 mm, subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7214.20.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90, and 7228.60.10.


