 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia extends AD duty investigation on rebar from China

Thursday, 14 August 2025 13:48:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has extended the due date to publish the final results of the antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of rebar from China launched in May this year. The extension is based on the delays completing verification of relevant data.

The final report for the investigation, which covers the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, will be published on February 9, 2026, instead of October 7, 2025.

The products, in various diameters up to and including 50 mm, subject to the investigation are classified under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.42, 7214.20.00.47, 7227.90.10.69, 7227.90.90.01, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.04, 7228.30.10.70, 7228.30.90.40, and 7228.60.10.72.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 14, 2025 

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.1 percent in early August

14 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 13, 2025 

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs mills face slower demand both locally and abroad

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major mills in Liaoning raise local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices by $28/mt for Sept

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 12, 2025 

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Mexican long steel prices continue to advance on regional supply shortages

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market remains volatile amid diverse buying trends across regions

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

US assigns preliminary AD margin of 18.87% on rebar from Turkey’s Colakoglu

12 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 11, 2025 

11 Aug | Longs and Billet