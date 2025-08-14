Australia extends AD duty investigation on rebar from China

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has extended the due date to publish the final results of the antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of rebar from China launched in May this year. The extension is based on the delays completing verification of relevant data.

The final report for the investigation, which covers the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, will be published on February 9, 2026, instead of October 7, 2025.

The products, in various diameters up to and including 50 mm, subject to the investigation are classified under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.42, 7214.20.00.47, 7227.90.10.69, 7227.90.90.01, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.04, 7228.30.10.70, 7228.30.90.40, and 7228.60.10.72.