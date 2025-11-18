 |  Login 
Australia maintains AD duties on imports of rebar from S. Korea and Spain

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 12:05:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the findings of its antidumping duty review on imported rebar from South Korea and Spain, which are due to expire on November 19, 2025.

The review, which was launched upon the application made by local producer InfraBuild, covered the period between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. The commission has found that the expiration of the antidumping measures in respect of exports of rebar from South Korea and Spain would lead, or would be likely to lead, to a continuation of, or a recurrence of, the dumping and the material injury that the antidumping measures are intended to prevent.

Accordingly, the commission recommended that the duties continue and new duty rates for the parties subject to the review be revised as follows:

Country Exporter Current rate of duty (%) New rate of duty (%)
S. Korea Daehan Steel Co., Ltd. 4.7 2.3
Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd Floor price 2.5
Other exporters 8.5 12.0
Spain

Compañía Española de

Laminación, S.L.

 9.4 12.4
Other exporters except Nervacero S.A. 11.8 15.0

The given products in various diameters up to and including 50 mm are currently classified under the following codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule 7213.10.00.42, 7214.20.00.47, 7227.90.10.69, 7227.90.90.01, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.04, 7228.30.10.70, 7228.30.90.40 and 7228.60.10.72.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

