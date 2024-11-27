 |  Login 
Australia extends AD duty investigation on rebar from five countries

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 15:18:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has extended the due date to publish the final results of the antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of certain rebar from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam launched in September this year. The extension is based on the delays completing verification of relevant data.

The final report for the investigation, which covers the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, will be published on October 6, 2025, instead of February 26, 2025.

The products, in various diameters up to and including 50 mm, subject to the investigation are classified under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7214.20.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90, and 7228.60.10.


