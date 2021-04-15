﻿
English
Australia maintains AD duty on rebar from China

Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:01:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has decided to maintain the antidumping (AD) duty on rebar imported from China for another five years until April 13, 2026.

The sunset review was initiated on July 10, 2020, for the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The existing antidumping duty on rebar up to 50 mm diameter from China was imposed in 2016 at 19 percent.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00, 7214.20.00, 7227.90.10, 7227.90.90, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90 and 7228.60.10.


Tags: Oceania  rebar  longs  Australia  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


