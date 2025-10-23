Australia issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from four countries

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on rebar imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam for the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The commission has found that the given products exported from Malaysia (except for Southern Steel), Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam (except for Hoa Phat) at dumped prices appear to have caused material injury to the Australian industry. In addition, the commission stated that Indonesia-based companies Pt Ispat Panca Putera and Pt Putra Baja Deli did not make sales of rebar to Australia or exported with negligible dumped margins in the given period.

Accordingly, preliminary dumping margins are determined at 9.2 percent for Malaysia-based Alliance Steel, Amsteel Mills, Ann Joo Steel, Malaysia Steel Works and at 26.2 percent for all other Malaysian companies; at 3.1 percent for Thailand-based Tata Steel Manufacturing (Thailand) Public Company Limited and 6.7 percent for all other Thai exporters; 7.7 percent for Turkey-based Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş, 8.6 percent for Kroman Celik Sanayii A.Ş., 9.1 percent for Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 36.4 percent for all other Turkish producers; 9.5 percent for Vietnam-based Tung Ho Steel Vietnam Corporation, VAS Group Nghi Son Joint Stock Company and Vina Kyoei Steel Company, and 17.3 percent for all other Vietnamese exporters.

The products currently fall under the codes 7214.20.00, 7228.30.10, 7228.30.90, and 7228.60.10.