 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK may narrow scope of AD investigation into HR steel plate from S. Korea

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 12:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), the scope of the ongoing UK antidumping investigation into heavy plate imports from South Korea may be narrowed.

According to the British authorities, a proposal has been received to exclude wide heavy plate with a width of 2,500 mm or more and a thickness of 6 mm or above from the products surveyed under the antidumping probe.

During the comment period, the TRA accepted views from companies supplying wide heavy plate to UK end-users. According to the submissions, exporting companies, including Samsung C&T, and UK-based importers, such as Duferco and Stemco, opposed the imposition of antidumping tariffs. These stakeholders argued that UK steel producers do not have the technical capability to manufacture heavy plate wider than 2,100 mm. As a result, they maintained that imports of wider plate would not harm domestic production, even if volumes increase.

TRA stated that there would be no change to the commodity codes as a result of the proposed revision of scope.

The antidumping probe was initiated in June 2025, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.


Tags: Plate Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UK launches antidumping probe on HR steel plate from S. Korea

10 Jun | Steel News

UK may impose country-specific caps on three steel product categories

14 May | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes safeguard extension for 15 steel product categories for further two years

22 Feb | Steel News

UK initiates safeguard extension review for 15 steel product categories

06 Sep | Steel News

UK extends AD duty on heavy plate steel from China

03 Jul | Steel News

New deal removes 25% tariff on certain ex-UK steel imports to N. Ireland

28 Feb | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

06 Feb | Steel News

UK extends steel safeguard measures, suspends measure on Ukrainian imports

30 Jun | Steel News

UK steel safeguard measures may be extended

28 Jun | Steel News

UK proposes to extend safeguard measures on five categories for further two years

24 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  6 - 7 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S235 JR
NEA METAL SANAYI VE TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  5 - 6 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S235 JR
NEA METAL SANAYI VE TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Teardrop-Patterned Sheet
Thickness:  5 - 6 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Length:  2,000 mm
S235 JR
NEA METAL SANAYI VE TIC LTD STI.
View Offer