UK may narrow scope of AD investigation into HR steel plate from S. Korea

According to the UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), the scope of the ongoing UK antidumping investigation into heavy plate imports from South Korea may be narrowed.

According to the British authorities, a proposal has been received to exclude wide heavy plate with a width of 2,500 mm or more and a thickness of 6 mm or above from the products surveyed under the antidumping probe.

During the comment period, the TRA accepted views from companies supplying wide heavy plate to UK end-users. According to the submissions, exporting companies, including Samsung C&T, and UK-based importers, such as Duferco and Stemco, opposed the imposition of antidumping tariffs. These stakeholders argued that UK steel producers do not have the technical capability to manufacture heavy plate wider than 2,100 mm. As a result, they maintained that imports of wider plate would not harm domestic production, even if volumes increase.

TRA stated that there would be no change to the commodity codes as a result of the proposed revision of scope.

The antidumping probe was initiated in June 2025, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.