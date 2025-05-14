UK may impose country-specific caps on three steel product categories

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has recommended that 40 percent country-specific caps be imposed on imports of three categories of steel, namely, metallic coated sheet, non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, and rebar, to help defend the UK's steel-production industry in the face of changes in local and global steel demand which create significant pressures on the UK steel industry.

If the government agrees with this recommendation, the caps will come into effect from October 1, 2025, to allow steel importers time to adjust. The TRA has also recommended that carry-over quotas be scrapped from July 1, 2025.

The TRA cited the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Steel Committee, which said in November last year, “Global excess capacity will increase significantly in 2025 and 2026, which will add further pressure on oversupply conditions and deepen the economic challenges facing the steel industry.”